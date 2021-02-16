ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

2nd Test: India come within 3 wickets of levelling series (Lunch)

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai, Feb 16 (IANS) Ravichandran Ashwin took two wickets while Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav took one each as India moved to within three wickets of winning the second Test against England and levelling the four-match series 1-1 in the first session on the fourth day at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

England captain Joe Root stood strong and was on 33 runs off 90 balls at lunch but his team mates have struggled to stick with him as India’s spinners ran riot. Lawrence was dismissed early in the session due to some smart bowling from Ashwin and sharp work behind the stumps by Rishabh Pant.

Ben Stokes and Joe Root then faced 77 balls as they looked to conserve wickets and rebuild the innings but the former finally fell to Ashwin on eight runs off 51 balls. Axar then snagged the wicket of Ollie Pope after which wicketkeeper-batsman Ben Foakes, who was England’s highest scorer in the first innings, was dismissed off what was the last ball of the session by Kuldeep.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brief scores: India 329 & 286 (Ravichandran Ashwin 106, Virat Kohli 62; Moeen Ali 4/98) vs England 134 & 116/7 (Joe Root 33 batting, Dan Lawrence 26; Axar Patel 3/41, Ravichandran Ashwin 3/42)

–IANS

rkm/pgh

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleAus Open: Osaka cruises into semis with straight-set win over Hsieh
Next articleChina's 5G phone shipments hit record monthly high
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

We showed grit, detremination; toss didn't matter: Kohli

IANS - 0
Chennai, Feb 16 (IANS) India captain Virat Kohli credited his teammates for the application they showed with the bat -- and also praised...
Read more
Sports

Crowd gave me a hero's feeling every time I bowled: Ashwin

IANS - 0
Chennai, Feb 16 (IANS) Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Tuesday dedicated his Man-of-the-Match-winning all-round performance in the second Test against England to the M.A....
Read more
Sports

Ashwin's experience pays off as he 'ambushes' England

IANS - 0
By Khurram HabibNew Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) It was a coincidence that former India leg-spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, who as a state selector had...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

2nd Test: India roar to 317-run win vs England, level series...

IANS - 0
Chennai, Feb 16 (IANS) Debutant left-arm spinner Axar Patel's five-wicket haul in England's second innings -- coupled with Ravichandran Ashwin's all-round performance --...

Moeen Ali pulls out of last two Tests, Bairstow returns to...

India outplayed us; it was an education for us: England captain...

2nd Test stats: India's biggest win over England by runs

Aus Open: Williams beats Halep, faces Osaka in semi-finals (Lead)

Aus Open: Osaka cruises into semis with straight-set win over Hsieh

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021