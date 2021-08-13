2nd Test: Jadeja holds key as India reach 346/7 at lunch on Day 2

- Advertisement -

London, Aug 13 (IANS) England took four wickets in the morning session before Ravindra Jadeja (31 not out) steered India to 346/7 at lunch on the second day of the second Test at Lord’s here on Friday.

India’s morning started on a bad note as KL Rahul was out on 129, driving straight to cover off Ollie Robinson on the second ball of the day.

Five balls later, James Anderson forced Ajinkya Rahane to nick his first ball of the day to slips. Rishabh Pant brought an element of thrill along with Ravindra Jadeja in a brisk 49-run stand.

But Pant fell when he nicked an attempted cut off Mark Wood to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler 30 minutes before the end of the first session. Mohammed Shami tried to flick early but found short mid-wicket off Moeen Ali. With Shami’s dismissal, Ali picked his 50th wicket against India in Test cricket.

Jadeja was cautious and began to farm the strike. Alongside Ishant Sharma, Jadeja took India to 346/7 at lunch without any further damage.

Despite a stable partnership between Jadeja and Pant, the morning session clearly belonged to England, who roared back into the match by scalping four wickets for 70 runs.

Brief scores: India 346/7 in 116 overs (KL Rahul 129, Rohit Sharma 83, Virat Kohli 42, Rishabh Pant 37, Ravindra Jadeja 31 batting, James Anderson 3/58, Ollie Robinson 2/63) vs England.

–IANS

nr/kh