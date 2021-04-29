2nd Test: Karunaratne, Thirimanne tons help SL reach 291/1 on Day 1

Adv.

Kandy (Sri Lanka), April 29 (IANS) Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne scored a second consecutive Test century while his opening partner Lahiru Thirimanne was unbeaten on 131 as Sri Lanka reached 291/1 at stumps on Day 1 of their second Test against Bangladesh on Thursday.

Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat. Karunaratne and Thirimanne put up an opening stand of 209 runs before it was broken in the 64th over by Shoriful Islam. Karunaratne had scored 244 in the first Test that was held in Pallekele and ended in a draw.

Karunaratne made 118 runs off 190 balls, hitting 15 fours in the process. Thirimanne, on the other hand, will start Day 2 on 131 off 253 balls, having hit 14 fours thus far in his innings. His second wicket stand with Oshada Fernando produced 82 runs before stumps, with the latter batting on 40.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 291/1 (Lahiru Thirimanne 131 batting, Dimuth Karunaratne 118; Soriful Islam 1/52) vs Bangladesh

–IANS

