World Sports

2nd Test: Matthews's century helps Sri Lanka edge ahead

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

Galle, Jan 22 (IANS) Angelo Matthews led the way with an unbeaten 107 as Sri Lanka fought back from losing two early wickets for just seven runs to end the first day of the second Test against England on 229/4 on Friday.

Fast bowler James Anderson dismissed opener Kusal Perera and Oshada Fernando in the fourth over of the day. However, Matthews anchored strong partnerships after that to help Sri Lanka edge ahead at the end of the day. Matthews first put up a 69-run stand with Lahiru Thirmanne and then a 117-run partnership with captain Dinesh Chandimal for the fifth wicket.

Thirimanne scored 43 runs in 95 balls before becoming the third man to fall to Anderson in the 27th over. England got their next wicket only about 40 overs later when Chandimal, on 52 off 121 balls, fell to Mark Wood.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dickwella then stuck with Matthews as he scored his 11th Test century. The former Sri Lanka captain hit 11 fours on his way to the three-figure mark. Dickwella will start the second day on the overnight 19 off 60 balls.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 229/4 (Angelo Mathews 107 not out, Dinesh Chandimal 52; James Anderson 3/24)

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

rkm/kh

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleFlawess Pranavi rallies to win second leg of women's golf
Next articleAll eyes on Narsingh Yadav at freestyle wrestling nationals
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Carolina Marin, Viktor Axelson win singles titles at Thailand Open

IANS - 0
Bangkok, Jan 24 (IANS) Reigning Olympic badminton champion Carolina Marin and Denmark's Viktor Axelsen on Sunday came out with dominant performances to win the...

Rajasthan Royals appoint Sangakkara as director of cricket

Shubman Gill: Used to be petrified of bouncers when I was...

Cases of mutant Covid-19 strain linked to Australian Open

Hope to inspire next generation of girls, say women football icons

India juniors beat Chile seniors 2-0 in women's hockey

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021