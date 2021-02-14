ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

2nd Test: Pujara not to take field on Day Two due to injury (Lead)

By IANS
Chennai, Feb 14 (IANS) Ace Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara on Sunday did not take the field for England’s first innings after being hit on the hand while batting on the opening day of the second Test here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Pujara contributed with 21 off 58 balls in India’s first inning score of 329. Mayank Agarwal came in as substitute and took the field in Pujara’s place after India were bundled out in the morning session of the second day.

“Cheteshwar Pujara was hit on his right hand while batting on Day One of the second Test against England. He felt some pain later. He will not be fielding today,” read an update from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

India had England reeling at 39/4, including skipper Joe Root, at the lunch break.

Pujara had sustained numerous blows on his body during the final innings of the recent Australia tour when India chased down 329 runs in the fourth and final Test in Brisbane to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. In that match, the 33-year-old had scored valuable 56 runs off the 211 balls he faced as India registered a memorable three-wicket win at the Gabba.

–IANS

aak/

