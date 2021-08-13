2nd Test: Rahul's ton powers India to 276/3 on Day 1

- Advertisement -

London, Aug 12 (IANS) Opener K.L. Rahul scored his sixth Test century as India ended Day One of the second Test at Lord’s strongly placed at 276/3 after being put into bat by England.

Rahul, who batted with grit and determination, saw off 248 deliveries and hit 12 fours and a six as he shared century stands with fellow opener Rohit Sharma (83) and skipper Virat Kohli (42) to frustrate the English bowling that is missing some of the top bowlers.

Rahul shared 126 runs for the first wicket with Sharma before the latter was bowled by James Anderson.

After Cheteshwar Pujara’s dismissal for nine, Rahul added 117 runs with Kohli for the third wicket.

India were 157/2 at tea and 46/0 at lunch after the first session was interrupted by rain.

Brief scores

India 276/3 in 90 overs (R Sharma 83, KL Rahul 127 batting, V Kohli 42, J Anderson 2/52) vs England.

–IANS

kh/