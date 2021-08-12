HomeWorldSports

2nd Test: Rain at Lord's delays start of England v India match

By Glamsham Bureau
- Advertisement -

London, Aug 12 (IANS) The toss in the second Test between India and England at the Lord’s has been delayed due to rain.

A little rain just five minutes before the toss meant the covers are on the pitch and also all over the playing square.

- Advertisement -

If the drizzle stops and covers are taken off, then toss will happen at 3.20 pm IST and the match will start by 3.45 pm IST.

The first Test between the two teams was also affected by inclement weather with the entire fif’h day’s play washed off by heavy rains. The match ended in a draw.

- Advertisement -

–IANS

bsk

- Advertisement -
Previous article2nd Test: Rain at Lord's delays start of England v India match
Next articleAsia's oldest football tourney Durand Cup to return after a year
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,067,606FansLike
42,953FollowersFollow
6,040FollowersFollow
57,440FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv