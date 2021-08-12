2nd Test: Rain at Lord's delays start of England v India match

- Advertisement -

London, Aug 12 (IANS) The toss in the second Test between India and England at the Lord’s has been delayed due to rain.

A little rain just five minutes before the toss meant the covers are on the pitch and also all over the playing square.

If the drizzle stops and covers are taken off, then toss will happen at 3.20 pm IST and the match will start by 3.45 pm IST.

The first Test between the two teams was also affected by inclement weather with the entire fif’h day’s play washed off by heavy rains. The match ended in a draw.

–IANS

bsk