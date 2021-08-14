2nd Test: Root, Burns take England to 119/3 at stumps on Day 2

- Advertisement -

London, Aug 13 (IANS) England skipper Joe Root defied Indian bowlers with 48 off 75 balls as England went to stumps on Day 2 of the second Test here at Lord’s at 119/3, still 245 runs adrift of the 364 that India made in their first innings.

England, who lost two wickets off successive balls immediately after tea to Mohammed Siraj (2/34), were reduced to 23 for two before Root and opener Rory Burns (49) added 85 for the third wicket to stabilise the innings.

- Advertisement -

India were earlier bowled out for 364, adding only 88 to their overnight 276/3 as James Anderson (5/62) took his 31st five-wicket haul.

India lost centurion K.L. Rahul and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane early. Though Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja added 49 for the sixth wicket, the tail failed to wag as India were all out soon after lunch.

- Advertisement -

Brief scores: India 364 all out in 126.1 overs (K.L. Rahul 129, Rohit Sharma 83, Virat Kohli 42, Rishabh Pant 37, Ravindra Jadeja 40; James Anderson 5/62, Ollie Robinson 2/73, Mark Wood 2/91) vs England 119/3 (Rory Burns 49, Joe Root 48 batting, Mohammed Siraj 2/34, Mohammed Shami 1/22).

–IANS

- Advertisement -

kh/bsk