2nd Test: Root's ton takes England to 314/3 at tea

London, Aug 14 (IANS) Skipper Joe Root (batting 132) completed his 22nd century to lead England to 314/5 at tea on the third day of the second Test against India at Lord’s on Saturday.

Root shared a century partnership with Jonny Bairstow (57) and a 54-run partnership with Jos Buttler (23) to lead the home side into a position from where they can eye lead. India had made 364 in their first innings.

Moeen Ali was unbeaten 20 off 31 balls.

Much of the day though belonged to Root, who hit 12 fours and negotiated the England bowlers well on a pitch that was flat and offered nothing to the Indian bowlers.

While Mohammed Siraj picked his third wicket post lunch, removing Bairstow off a short delivery, Ishant Sharma got his first of the game when he breached the defence of Jos Buttler.

In the pre-lunch session, England did not lose a single wicket as they added 97 to move to 216/3. In the second session, they scored 98.

Brief scores (Tea, Day 3): India 364 in 126.1 overs vs England 314/5 in 98 overs (Joe Root 132 batting, Jonny Bairstow 57, Rory Burns 49, Mohammad Siraj 3/71, Ishant Sharma 1/60, Mohammed Shami 1/87).

–IANS

kh/