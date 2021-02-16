ADVERTISEMENT
2nd Test stats: India's biggest win over England by runs

By IANS
Chennai, Feb 16 (IANS) India recorded their biggest ever Test win against England in terms of runs on Tuesday when they beat Joe Root’s team by 317 runs in the second match at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. It is also India’s fifth highest ever win by runs.

India’s previous biggest win over England (by runs) before Tuesday was the 279-run victory recorded at Headingley, Leeds, in 1986.

Overall, against all comers, India’s 337-run win over South Africa in Delhi during the 2015-16 series is the biggest, followed by the 321-run win over New Zealand in Indore in 2016-17. This is followed a 320-run win over Australia in Mohali in the 2009-09 series after which comes a 318-run win over West Indies in North Sound, Antigua, in 2019.

Interestingly, five of India’s top six highest margins of victories (by runs) have come under Virat Kohli’s captaincy.

India managed to keep lid on England captain Joe Root, who scored a double century in the first Test. Root scored six and 33 in the two innings of the second Test. It is the first time in eight Test matches in India that he has failed to score at least a half-century in both innings. He had scored 218 in the first Test, his third consecutive century and second double century in three Tests.

