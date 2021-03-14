2nd Test: Williams, Tiripano lead Zimbabwe resistance (Lunch)

Abu Dhabi, March 14 (IANS) Captain Sean Williams and Donald Tiripano led Zimbabwe’s resistance in the first session of Day 5 of the second Test against Afghanistan at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.
Williams scored his fourth Test century while Tiripano missed out on his maiden ton by five runs towards the end of the first session as Zimbabwe reached 330/8 and established a lead of 72.
Williams and Tiripano put up a partnership of 187 runs for the eighth wicket which not only helped Zimbabwe escape an innings defeat but also gives them a chance to draw the match and thus clinch a first Test series win since 2011. Williams ended the session on 137.
Brief scores: Afghanistan 545/4 declared (Hashmatullah Shahidi 200 not out, Asghar Afghan 164, Ibrahim Zadran 72; Ryan Burl 1/69) vs Zimbabwe 287 & 330/8 (Sean Williams 137 batting, Donald Tiripano 95; Rashid Khan 6/129)
