2nd Test: Windies reduce South Africa to 44/3 at lunch on Day 1

Adv.

St Lucia, June 18 (IANS) West Indies reduced South Africa to 44 for three at lunch on the first day of second Test after winning the toss and electing to bowl here on Friday.

Pace bowler Shannon Gabriel, who replaced Rahkeem Cornwall, picked the early wicket of Aiden Markram, getting him caught at backward point. Pacer Jayden Seales had Keegan Petersen edging to second slip for seven in his third over as the Proteas slipped to 26 for two.

Soon, Kemar Roach got rid of Rassie van der Dussen, bowling him through the gate as he looked to leave a delivery that came back in sharply.

Adv.

Opener and captain Dean Elgar was still at the crease with a gritty 22 off 77 deliveries and K Verreynne was on one at the lunch break.

South Africa won the first Test by an innings and 63 runs last week.

Brief scores (Lunch, Day 1): South Africa 44/3 (D Elgar 22 batting)

Adv.

–IANS

kh/qma