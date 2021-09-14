3 Maharashtra girls in Indian team for Asia Rugby Sevens

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) Three girls from Maharashtra have been included in the 14-member India women’s under-18 rugby team that left the country on Tuesday to participate in the Asia Rugby U18 Girls Rugby Sevens Championship 2021 which will be held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on September 18 and 19.

Vaishnavi Dattatray Patil (Kolhapur), Akanksha Anand Katkade (Nashik), and Lavanya Jagdish Adusumalli (Mumbai Suburban), all three from Maharashtra, have successfully made it in the Indian team based on their exceptional performance in the camp.

The team will be led by Anshika Chauhan of Delhi and includes three players each from Odisha and Delhi besides two each from West Bengal and Bihar.

A total of 52 girls from 13 States/UTs across India were shortlisted based on their performance at the last Sub-Junior National Championships, National School Games Rugby Championships, and their fitness and skill test results. These shortlisted girls attended the national training and selection camp at the KIIT University campus in Bhubaneswar from August 14-September 13.

The girls underwent rigorous training and upskilling sessions conducted by renowned coaches from South Africa — Hendik ‘Naas’ Botha (South Africa Rugby Legend & four-time World Rugby player of the year), Ludwiche Van Deventer (Rugby Sevens specialist), and the Indian sen’or team’s captain Vahbiz Bharucha, who is a mentor and official physiotherapist for the U-18 girls rugby team.

Five countries — Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, United Arab Emirates (UAE), India, and host Uzbekistan –will vie for top honours in the championship.

Commenting on the occasion Vikram Ahuja, President, Rugby “ndia said, “We are thankful to Societe Generale, the Govt. of Odisha, KIIT, and all our partners for their commitment and kind support towards’Rugby India’s High-Performance initiatives in preparation for the Asia Rugby Championship. This support will truly bo’st our team’s morale and encourage them to perform fiercely at the Asian level and bring home accolades. We are confident that the U18 Girls team will deliver their best and make the country proud.”

The squad:

Anshika Chauhan (Capt, Delhi); Tarulata Naik (Odisha), Nandini (Delhi), Mama Naik (Odisha). Gomti (Delhi). Nirmalya Rout (Odisha), Chanel Crizzle (Goa), Arti Kumari (Bihar), Akanksha Anand Katkade (Maha), Sapna Kumari (Bihar), Vaishnavi Dattatray Patil (Maha), Nikita Oraon (West Bengal), Lavanya Jagdish Adusumalli (Maha), Sonali Oraon (WB).

–IANS

bsk