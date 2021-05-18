3 para javelin throwers recover from Covid-19

Adv.

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) Para javelin thrower Sandeep Chaudhary, the 2019 world champion, is among the three throwers who have recovered from a bout of Covid-19 and will resume normal training this week, said national team coach Vipin Kasana on Monday.

Besides Chaudhary (men’s F-44 category), Navdeep (F-41) and Rinku (F-46), who are part of the camp, have also recovered.

“Despite having mild coronavirus symptoms all three para athletes had to undergo 15-day quarantine. Their latest Covid-19 test reports are negative. The athletes are attending the Olympic preparatory camp at Sports Authority of India (SAI) training centre in Sonepat, and will resume normal training this week,” Kasana told IANS.

During the quarantine period the athletes could manage to do some physical fitness, said the coach.

“The training wasn’ vigorous but it was just to maintain general fitness. Own body weight and core exercises were part of the routine for two weeks,” said Kasana, a former international javelin thrower.

The para javelin camp was recently shifted to Sonepat from New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. “Since SAI closed national camp in New Delhi, the athletes were asked to training in Sonepat,’ said the coach.

The main focus, said Kasana, is to achieve good results in the Tokyo Paralympics, starting August 24. “The para athletes attending camp have already good track record. All they need to do is stay focused,” he said.

