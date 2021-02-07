ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

3rd and 4th round of domestic shooting trials from Monday

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) Some of India’s leading shooters, including Asian Games 10m air pistol champion and Tokyo Olympics hopeful Saurabh Chaudhary, will compete in the third and fourth domestic selection trials starting at the Karni Singh shooting ranges here on Monday.

The first and second round of trials were held last month. While a practice session will be held on Monday, matches will start on Tuesday and will end on Saturday.

Haryana’s international pistol shooter Manu Bhaker, rifle shooter Divyansh Singh Panwar and Anjum Moudgil, all Olympic quota winners, will also be seen action during the week-long trials.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the basis shooters’ performance during the trials, all four, the national rifle association of India will select shooters for the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup to be held at Dr Karni Singh Ranges here from March 18.

Besides two quota winners in each of the discipline, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) will field three more shooters in each event — two in Minimum Qualifying Scores category and one in the main team, along with the quota winners.

In the January trials, entire focus was on the quota winners. As usual, all eyes will be on the Olympic hopefuls next week.

ADVERTISEMENT

So far, India has won 15 quota places, including two in skeet, in the 2019 Olympic qualifying cycle.

All shooters will have to follow standard operating procedure laid down by the Sports Authority of India for resumption of sports activities following the lifting of the Covid-induced lockdown in the country.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

nns/qma/rt

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleHyderabad, NorthEast play out goalless draw
Next articleDaruvala climbs to 2nd in Asian F3 Championship standings
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Australian Open: Bopanna-McLachlan to face Korean pair

IANS - 0
Melbourne, Feb 7 (IANS) India's Rohan Bopanna and his partner Ben McLachlan of Japan will face Korean pair Nam Ji-Sung and Min-Kyu Song...
Read more
Technology

Global sale of 4G, 5G-enabled PCs hit record 10M units in 2020

IANS - 0
San Francisco, Feb 7 (IANS) The pandemic drove the sale of 4G and 5G-enabled mobile PCs to 10 million units for the...
Read more
Technology

Healthy volunteers for Covid research must be paid substantially: Report

IANS - 0
New York, Feb 7 (IANS) Healthy people volunteering to be infected with SARS-CoV-2, in order to help scientists better understand how to tackle...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

National Jr Athletics: Reshma breaks 2nd national record in 2 weeks

IANS - 0
Guwahati, Feb 7 (IANS) Uttarakhand's 16-year-old Reshma Patel broke a national record for the second time in a fortnight when she won the...

Daruvala climbs to 2nd in Asian F3 Championship standings

Hyderabad, NorthEast play out goalless draw

Australian Open: Bopanna-McLachlan to face Korean pair

Will definitely inspire youngsters: Mayers on his stunning knock

Pant leads India's fightback, England remain on top on Day 3...

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021