3rd ODI: Indian women bowl out England for 219

Worcester, July 3 (IANS) Indian women bowled out England to 219 in the allotted 47 overs – reduced due to rains — in the third and final ODI here on Saturday.

England, who were put into bat, were cruising along at 151/3 in the 34th over with contributions from Heather Knight (46 off 71 balls), Natalie Sciver (49 off 59 balls) and Lauren Winfield Hill (36 off 52 balls).

However, quick wickets towards the end of the innings pushed England women to the back-foot.

Off-spinner Deepti Sharma was the most successful of the bowlers, picking three wickets for 47 runs while Jhulan Goswami (1/31), Shikha Pandey (1/42), Poonam Yadav (1/43), Sneh Rana (1/31) and Harmanpreet Kaur (1/24) picked a wicket apiece.

The match has been reduced to 47 overs a side due to delayed start due to rains.

England have bagged the series 2-0.

Brief score