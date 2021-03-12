ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

3rd ODI: Lee scores 132 as SA beat Ind by DLS method

By Glamsham Bureau
Lucknow, March 12 (IANS) South Africa beat India in the 3rd ODI by six runs via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method on Friday. Chasing India’s 248/5, opener Loizelle Lee’s unbeaten 132 off 131 balls had taken South Africa to 223/4 in 46.3 overs before the match was called off due to rain.

South Africa have thus taken a 2-1 lead in the five-match ODI series which is being played at Lucknow’s Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. The fourth match will now be played on Sunday.

Brief scores: India 248/5 in 50 overs (Punam Raut 77, Harmanpreet Kaur 36; Shabnim Ismail 2/46) lost to South Africa 223/4 in 46.3 overs (Lizelle Lee 132 not out, Mignon du Preez 37; Jhulan Goswami 2/20) by six runs (DLS method)

–IANS

rkm/kr

