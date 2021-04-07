3rd ODI: Zaman ton, Babar's 94 takes Pak to 320/7

Adv.

Centurion, April 7 (IANS) Fakhar Zaman scored his second consecutive ton while captain Babar Azam scored 94 as Pakistan scored 320/7 in the third ODI against South Africa on Wednesday.

Zaman (101) put up a 112-run opening partnership with Imam-Ul-Haq (57) after which he put on 94 for the second wicket with Babar.

After that, however, Pakistan suffered a middle-order collapse as they went from 214/2 in the 38th over to 257/6 in the 46th.

Hasan Ali then smashed 34 runs off 11 balls, hitting four sixes and a four, to get Pakistan beyond the 300-run mark. The seventh-wicket stand between Hasan Ali and Babar was worth 63 runs off just 24 balls.

Keshav Maharaj was the top wicket-taker for South Africa, dismissing both the openers and Mohammad Rizwan. Batsman Aiden Markram was among the wickets with his off-spin. He dismissed Faheem Ashraf with a catch off his own bowling after which he got the wicket of Mohammad Nawaz thanks to a stunning catch from South Africa captain Temba Bavuma at cover.

Brief scores: Pakistan 320/7 in 50 overs (Fakhar Zaman 101, Babar Azam 94; Keshav Maharaj 3/45, Aiden Markram 2/48) vs South Africa

–IANS

rkm/kh