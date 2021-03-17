ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

3rd T20I: England thrash India, take 2-1 lead in series

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Ahmedabad, March 16 (IANS) England bowlers’ early strikes and tight bowling in the initial phase of the Indian innings followed by opener Jos Buttler’s 83 off 52 balls led their team to a crushing eight-wicket win in the third T20 International at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Tuesday. With the victory, England took a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

The first six overs turned out to be the difference in the match. India could make just 24 for three in the powerplay stage whereas England cruised to 57 for one thanks to Buttler’s power-hitting. England won with 10 balls to spare.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

kh/kr

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous article3rd T20I: England thrash India by 8 wkts, take 2-1 lead (Ld)
Next articleI-League: NEROCA lose to Sudeva, relegated
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

3rd T20I: England thrash India by 8 wkts, take 2-1 lead (Ld)

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 16 (IANS) England bowlers' early strikes and tight bowling in the initial phase of the Indian innings followed by opener Jos...
Read more
Sports

England bowlers' pace, accuracy made it difficult: Kohli

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 16 (IANS) On a day when he single-handedly took on the England bowling with courage and skill, making an unbeaten 77 off...
Read more
Sports

Buttler a world-class player: Morgan

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 16 (IANS) While heaping lavish praise on Jos Buttler, England captain Eoin Morgan on Tuesday said that the wicketkeeper-opening batsman is...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

I-League: NEROCA lose to Sudeva, relegated

3rd T20I: England thrash India, take 2-1 lead in series

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 16 (IANS) England bowlers' early strikes and tight bowling in the initial phase of the Indian innings followed by opener Jos...

3rd T20I: England thrash India by 8 wkts, take 2-1 lead (Ld)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 16 (IANS) England bowlers' early strikes and tight bowling in the initial phase of the Indian innings followed by opener Jos...

A look at gains from a memorable indoor athletics season

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
London, March 16 (IANS) The World Athletics Indoor Tour organised 25 competitions in 11 different countries across Europe and North America. In all,...

Enjoyed extra bounce on pitches: Wood

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 16 (IANS) Pace bowler Mark Wood returned to the England side after missing the second match and took India by storm...

Ind-Eng T20s ticket refund process begins on Wednesday

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 16 (IANS) Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) in consultation with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates