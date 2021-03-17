3rd T20I: England thrash India, take 2-1 lead in series

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahmedabad, March 16 (IANS) England bowlers’ early strikes and tight bowling in the initial phase of the Indian innings followed by opener Jos Buttler’s 83 off 52 balls led their team to a crushing eight-wicket win in the third T20 International at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Tuesday. With the victory, England took a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

The first six overs turned out to be the difference in the match. India could make just 24 for three in the powerplay stage whereas England cruised to 57 for one thanks to Buttler’s power-hitting. England won with 10 balls to spare.

–IANS

