ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

3rd T20I: England win toss, elect to field

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Ahmedabad, March 16 (IANS) England won the toss and elected to field in the third T20 International on Tuesday.

The 5-match T20I series is level 1-1 with both teams winning a match each while chasing total.

India have brought in Rohit Sharma in place of Suryakumar Yadav. Mark Wood also returns for England.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I would have bowled first as well. [But then] We want to work on setting targets as well to prepare for the future. England are going to come out hard and we have to bring our A-game,” said India skipper Virat Kohli.

Teams:

England XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (captain), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

ADVERTISEMENT

India XI: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal.

–IANS

kh/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleMorgan first from England to play 100 T20Is
Next articleWomen's One-Day Trophy: Andhra cruise to 3rd consecutive win
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Words of Prez Kovind brought me here: Indian football coach

Women's One-Day Trophy: Andhra cruise to 3rd consecutive win

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Jaipur, March 16 (IANS) Andhra continued their winning run in the Women's Senior One Day Trophy on Tuesday with a 55-run win over...

3rd T20I: England win toss, elect to field

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 16 (IANS) England won the toss and elected to field in the third T20 International on Tuesday.The 5-match T20I series is...

Morgan first from England to play 100 T20Is

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 16 (IANS) England captain Eoin Morgan on Tuesday became the first male player from his country to play 100 T20 international...

6th leg of women's golf: Seher, Jahanvi, Avani in fray

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Jaipur, March 16 (IANS) Seher Atwal, who grabbed her maiden breakthrough win in the fourth leg, is back for the sixth leg...

Three share first-round lead at Delhi-NCR golf

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Gurugram, March 16 (IANS) Chandigarh duo Ajeetesh Sandhu and Harendra Gupta, along with Delhi's Honey Baisoya, were tied for the lead...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates