3rd Test: England surge ahead after flawless display on Day 1

Leeds, Aug 25 (IANS) England took stranglehold of the third Test on the first day itself after bowling out India for 78 and then moving to 120 without loss to be 42 runs ahead here at the Headingley on Wednesday.

The Indian batting crumbled against exceptional swing bowling from England pace attack led by James Anderson, who removed the top order, picking three wickets. Craig Overton also took three wickets.

Only Rohit Sharma (19) and Ajinkya Rahane (18) were the top scorers for India.

Openers Haseeb Hameed (batting 60) and Rory Burns (batting 52) then drove England to stumps on the third day.

Brief scores

India 78 all out in 40.4 overs (C Overton 3/14, J Anderson 3/6, O Robinson 2/16, S Curran 2/27) vs England 120/0 in 42 overs (H Hameed batting 60, R Burns batting 52).

–IANS

kh/