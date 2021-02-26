ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

3rd Test: Gavaskar, Boycott defend Motera pitch

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Ahmedabad, Feb 26 (IANS) The pitch that was used for the third Test between India and England here has drawn polarised reactions from commentators and former players. India thrashed England by 10 wickets inside two days. It was the lone day-night Test in the four-match series.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar said that the reason for the match ending inside two days is that the batsmen were unable to play spin rather than the pitch.

“You need to use the depth of your crease [to play spin]. So, there comes your footwork. On fast bouncy pitches it is more a matter of your courage. These kinds of pitches, it is a test of your skill,” Gavaskar said during television commentary. “Which is the reason the batsmen who can score runs on these pitches, are the real batsmen.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Former India captain Sachin Tendulkar said during the first day’s play that he wouldn’t be surprised if the pitch did not change colour during the match due to the stadium’s proximity to the Sabarmati river.

“I have noticed that the Sabarmati river’s close proximity to the ground, will continue to bring in moisture. As a result of this, don’t be surprised if the colour of the wicket continues to remain the same throughout the game. #INDvENG,” Tendulkar tweeted.

Interestingly, England batting great Geoffrey Boycott said that it was a simple case of India being better than England. “There is nothing in the rules that says what type of pitch should be prepared. We had first choice of the surface and they were better than us. Simple,” the former England captain said in a tweet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh also commented the pitch. “Finished in 2 days. Not sure if that’s good for test cricket !If @anilkumble1074 and @harbhajan_singh bowled on these kind of wickets they would be sitting on a thousand and 800? However congratulations to (India) @akshar2026 what a spell! congratulations @ashwinravi99 @ImIshant,” Yuvraj tweeted.

Alastair Cook, the last England captain to beat India in a Test series in India, in 2012-13, said that he was surprised to hear India skipper Virat Kohli’s opinion on the pitch being good for batsmen.

“Virat Kohli’s come out and defended the wicket almost as if it’s a BCCI thing — it cannot possibly be the wicket. Yet it was so hard to bat on that today. So hard,” said Cook on Channel 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Take the wicket out and blame the batsmen? We’ve got Virat Kohli, Joe Root, we have some great players of spin. Yes, we’ve got some people who have got to learn to play spin better, but we have got great players of spin also struggling. To me it would be great to have that game with the red ball to see the difference when the ball is skidding on. Today, trying to play properly, it was nigh-on impossible,” he said.

–IANS

rkm/qma

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleVijeesh Mani’s film in Kurumba language vies for Oscars
Next articleAxar Patel pins England on the 'mat'
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Records that were broken in 3rd India-England Test (Ld)

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, Feb 26 (IANS) Several records were broken during the third Test between India and England that Virat Kohli's team won by 10...
Read more
Sports

Axar Patel pins England on the 'mat'

Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Khurram HabibAhmedabad, Feb 26 (IANS) Handling the glossy new pink ball at the spin-friendly and dusty Motera pitch was akin to a...
Read more
Sports

Records that were laid to rest in 3rd Test in Ahmedabad

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, Feb 26 (IANS) A host of records fell during the third five-day Test between host India and England and Virat Kohli's team...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Records that were broken in 3rd India-England Test (Ld)

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, Feb 26 (IANS) Several records were broken during the third Test between India and England that Virat Kohli's team won by 10...

Axar Patel pins England on the 'mat'

Germany tour will be test of skills, fitness: Rani

Deepak Kumar seals India's 2nd medal at Strandja Memorial

Records that were laid to rest in 3rd Test in Ahmedabad

Batsmen struggle to get a hang of skiddy pink ball

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021