3rd Test: Jarvo returns, walks into bat before being dragged out

Leeds, Aug 27 (IANS) Pitch invader Jarvo, who had walked into the field of play dressed as an Indian fielder during the second Test at Lord’s before being dragged out by security, was at it again on the third day of the third Test on Friday as he walked into the field of play as a batsman this time.

Jarvo had walked into the field padded up, ready to take guard, after the fall of Rohit Sharma’s wicket before ground security got into the act and dragged him out.

While some of the cricket fans on Twitter found it amusing, there were also those who felt annoyed by the repeat offence. They felt that Jarvo should have been banned after the second Test for endangering security and health of players on the field.

Jarvo, though, had an excuse for not endangering health of players in the form of mask he was wearing.

It remains to be seen how the security will react and take this second offence.

Back in February during England’s tour of India, a local fan had breached security and walked into the field of play on the first day of the third Test to meet India skipper Virat Kohli. The local police, however, had taken note of it.

–IANS

kh/