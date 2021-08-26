3rd Test: Malan, Root drive England ahead

- Advertisement -

Leeds, Aug 26 (IANS) India managed to break the 139-run partnership between England No. 3 Dawid Malan and No. 4 Joe Root as Mohammed Siraj had the former caught behind at the stroke of tea on the second day of the third Test. However, it was a rare moment of joy for beleaguered Indians as the host went to tea at 298/3, 220 runs ahead.

India were bowled out for 78 in the first innings.

England, who resumed 42 runs ahead had stretched their lead to 104 by lunch even though they had lost both the openers.

But if they thought there would be respite, they were proved wrong as Malan, making a comeback, scored 70 off 128 balls and skipper Root was unbeaten on 80 off 94 deliveries.

The 30-year-old England captain hit nine boundaries and was excellent in running between the wickets.

Brief scores (Day 2, tea):

India 78 all out vs England 298/3 in 94 overs (J Root batting 80, D Malan 70, H Hameed 68, R Burns 61, R Jadeja 1/38, M Siraj 1/67, M Shami 1/73)

–IANS

kh/