'40 housekeeping staff allowed for IPL games, DDCA let in 42'

New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) had let in two extra persons, beyond the 40 that were registered for housekeeping, during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match on May 2, it has been learnt. Incidentally, Delhi police two persons for indulging in ‘betting’ during the said match.

“There were 40 persons who had the permission to get into the Arun Jaitley Stadium for housekeeping during IPL matches at Delhi’s Aun Jaitley Stadium. However, these two individuals, who were arrested by Delhi Police, managed to get into the stadium,” a DDCA, official in the know of things, told IANS.

“So there were 42 eventually who managed to get in. The contracted worker — a cleaner — who led to the arrest of these two was however, part of the 40 that were registered,” said the official.

Earlier on May 3, Delhi Police nabbed two supposedly IPL “accredited” individuals for illegally entering Arun Jaitley Stadium during the Rajasthan Royals-SunRisers Hyderabad match.

A Delhi Police sub-inspector spotted Krishan Garg and Manish Kansal, and after not getting satisfactory answers to their questions, lodged an FIR against the two.

“The police are investigating the matter. It could lead to someone within the association. The responsibility lies with the DDCA Administrator (HR) Neeraj Sharma since all the passes and accreditation and passes go through him,” said the official.

While Sharma had told IANS on Wednesday that the DDCA will investigate the matter, on Thursday he said he can’t speak on the matter, but would do so later.

Shabbir Hussain Khandwawala, chief of the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s Anti-Corruption Unit, told IANS in an interview on Thursday that he believed DDCA was responsible for providing accreditation to the two individuals who had entered the stadium for the “purpose of betting”.

–IANS

