4,500 security personnel for Colombia-Argentina WC qualifier

Barranquilla (Colombia), June 6 (IANS) More than 4,500 security personnel will be deployed to ensure safety for Colombia’s home World Cup qualifier against Argentina, local authorities said.

The match at Estadio Metropolitano in the Caribbean port city of Barranquilla on Tuesday comes as violent anti-government protests that began in April continue to roil the South American country, reports Xinhua news agency.

“We have a special division of more than 2,000 men and women that will be involved in the security operation in and around the stadium,” Barranquilla police chief Diego Rosero said.

“An additional 2,500 officers will patrol the streets to guarantee the safety of citizens throughout Barranquilla.”

The security operation will be reinforced by the use of 800 surveillance cameras, a drone and at least one helicopter, Rosero said.

Earlier, officials confirmed that 10,000 fans would be present at the stadium, despite the country’s surging Covid-19 infection rate.

The health ministry reported 30,000 new coronavirus cases on June 4, the highest figure since the pandemic began.

Colombia was last month dropped as a host of the Copa America because of the civil unrest, which has left at least 59 people dead, according to official figures.

The continental tournament is now scheduled to take place in Brazil from June 13 to July 10.

