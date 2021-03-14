ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

4th ODI: Punam ton takes India to 266/4 (Lead)

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Lucknow, March 14 (IANS) Punam Raut scored her third ODI century as India women scored 266/4 against South Africa on Sunday. Harmanpreet Kaur smashed 54 off 35 balls to give India the stimulus in the final stages of their innings during the fourth ODI.

Punam and captain Mithali Raj (45) earlier put up 103 runs for the third wicket. This is the third time on the trot that Punam has scored more than 50 runs in the series as she ended the innings unbeaten on 104 off 123 balls.

India lost opener Smriti Mandhana in the fifth over to pacer Shabnim Ismail. Punam and Priya Punia then put up 44 for the second wicket before the latter fell to Nondumiso Shangase in the 16th over.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mithali then stood strong with Punam and the pair pegged back the visitors with a century stand. Mithali’s 45 came off 71 balls in which she hit four fours. In the process, she also became the first female cricketer to cross 7,000 runs in ODIs.

Tumi Sekhukhune gave South Africa the breakthrough in the 38th over in the form of Mithali, who was dropped in the previous over.

However, Harmanpreet came with the intention of taking the attack to the opposition and accelerated India’s run rate. She smashed seven fours and one six and took her 12th ODI half century before falling to Sekhukhune.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brief scores: India 266/4 in 50 overs (Punam Raut 104 not out, Harmanpreet Kaur 54, Mithali Raj 45; Tumi Sekhukhune 2/63) vs South Africa

–IANS

rkm/dpb

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleVijay Hazare Trophy final: Kaushik's 158 takes UP to 312/4
Next article4th ODI: Punam's unbeaten 103 takes India to 266/4
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

4th ODI: Punam's unbeaten 103 takes India to 266/4

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Lucknow, March 14 (IANS) Punam Raut scored her third ODI century as India women scored 266/4 against South Africa on Sunday.Harmanpreet Kaur smashed...
Read more
Sports

Consistency, discipline key for Mithali Raj (Ld)

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) Known as the "Sachin Tendulkar of Indian women's cricket" for the longevity of her career, Mithali Raj became...
Read more
Sports

One of my best knocks, it's surreal: Lizelle Lee

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Lucknow, March 12 (IANS) South Africa women's team batter Lizelle Lee termed her unbeaten 132 off 131 deliveries against India as the best...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

4th ODI: Punam's unbeaten 103 takes India to 266/4

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Lucknow, March 14 (IANS) Punam Raut scored her third ODI century as India women scored 266/4 against South Africa on Sunday.Harmanpreet Kaur smashed...

Vijay Hazare Trophy final: Kaushik's 158 takes UP to 312/4

2nd Test: Williams, Tiripano lead Zimbabwe resistance (Lunch)

Women sub junior hockey: Bihar, MP register wins

2nd Test: Rashid picks 7, Afghanistan need 108 to win

Dortmund beat Hertha 2-0 in Bundesliga

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021