ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

4th ODI: Punam's unbeaten 103 takes India to 266/4

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Lucknow, March 14 (IANS) Punam Raut scored her third ODI century as India women scored 266/4 against South Africa on Sunday.

Harmanpreet Kaur smashed 54 off 35 balls to give India the stimulus in the final stages of their innings during the fourth ODI.

Punam and captain Mithali Raj (45) earlier put up 103 runs for the third wicket at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. This is the third time on the trot that Punam has scored more than 50 runs in the series as she ended the innings unbeaten on 104 off 123 balls.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brief scores:

India 266/4 in 50 overs (Punam Raut 104 not out, Harmanpreet Kaur 54, Mithali Raj 45; Tumi Sekhukhune 2/63)

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

rkm/sdr/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous article4th ODI: Punam ton takes India to 266/4 (Lead)
Next articleAnkit Siwach wanted to play a stylish villain for long
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

4th ODI: Punam ton takes India to 266/4 (Lead)

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Lucknow, March 14 (IANS) Punam Raut scored her third ODI century as India women scored 266/4 against South Africa on Sunday. Harmanpreet Kaur...
Read more
Sports

Consistency, discipline key for Mithali Raj (Ld)

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) Known as the "Sachin Tendulkar of Indian women's cricket" for the longevity of her career, Mithali Raj became...
Read more
Sports

One of my best knocks, it's surreal: Lizelle Lee

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Lucknow, March 12 (IANS) South Africa women's team batter Lizelle Lee termed her unbeaten 132 off 131 deliveries against India as the best...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

4th ODI: Punam ton takes India to 266/4 (Lead)

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Lucknow, March 14 (IANS) Punam Raut scored her third ODI century as India women scored 266/4 against South Africa on Sunday. Harmanpreet Kaur...

Vijay Hazare Trophy final: Kaushik's 158 takes UP to 312/4

2nd Test: Williams, Tiripano lead Zimbabwe resistance (Lunch)

Women sub junior hockey: Bihar, MP register wins

2nd Test: Rashid picks 7, Afghanistan need 108 to win

Dortmund beat Hertha 2-0 in Bundesliga

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021