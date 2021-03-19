ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

4th T20I: India post challenging 185/8

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Ahmedabad, March 18 (IANS) Debutant Suryakumar Yadav’s 31-ball 57 and Shreyas Iyer’s 37 (off 18 balls) helped India post their highest total of the ongoing T20I series against England in the fourth match at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday. India posted 185/8 in 20 overs.

The hosts lost openers K.L. Rahul and Rohit Sharma early. The opening pair put on 21 before Rohit Sharma was caught and bowled off a slower ball. Rahul, fighting to retain his place in the Indian team following a couple of ducks, stayed on as Yadav went berserk but couldn’t make much of an impression. He fell for 14 in 17 balls.

Yadav, who got off the mark in international cricket with a six over fine leg, hit three sixes and smashed six fours. He followed his Mumbai Indians teammate Ishan Kishan to score a half-century on debut. Kishan achieved the feat in the second T20 International on March 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

Skipper Virat Kohli, batting at No. 4 and a slot behind Yadav, could make just one but Rishabh Pant chipped in with 30 off 23 balls.

Iyer, however, provided the late fillip to take India to a fighting total. Among England bowlers, Jofra archer was the most successful, picking four for 33 while Mark Wood was again economical going for just 25 in his four overs and picking one wicket.

Earlier, England had won the toss and elected to bowl. Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was dropped from the Indian squad for Rahul Chahar while Suryakumar Yadav replaced Ishan Kishan, who captain Virat Kohli said has a groin strain.

ADVERTISEMENT

England, meanwhile, are unchanged from the third T20I.

Brief scores

India 185/8 in 20 overs (S Yadav 57, S Iyer 37, J Archer 4/33) vs England

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

kh/kr

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleMiffed Kohli calls for radical change in umpire's soft signal (Ld)
Next articleKate Garraway hopes her husband can promote their docu-film
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

SA name squads, keep IPL-bound stars out of T20Is vs Pak

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Johannesburg, March 18 (IANS) Cricket South Africa (CSA) named their limited overs squad for the home series against Pakistan keeping in mind the...
Read more
Sports

Pacers, Yadav help India square T20I series

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 18 (IANS) Pace bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/30) and Hardik Pandya (2/16) put in an inspirational performance, using change of pace to...
Read more
Sports

Coaches seek leeway for players as BCCI suspends junior events

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) The BCCI's decision to postpone age-group tournaments - possibly a suspension this year - due to Covid-19 has...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Mumbai Saga Movie Review: Action Packed Crowd Pleaser

Jatin Pandit releases first non-film single ‘Dhadakte rehna’

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Jatin Pandit, one half of the now-disbanded composer duo Jatin-Lalit, releases his first non-film single, 'Dhadakte rehna' on Friday

Wayne Brady on co-parenting with ex-wife

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Wayne Brady has opened up about co-parenting with his wife Mandie on 'The Drew Barrymore Show'

Kate Garraway hopes her husband can promote their docu-film

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
TV show host Kate Garraway hopes her husband, author Derek Draper, is well enough to promote their documentary, 'Finding Derek', together.

4th T20I: India post challenging 185/8

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 18 (IANS) Debutant Suryakumar Yadav's 31-ball 57 and Shreyas Iyer's 37 (off 18 balls) helped India post their highest total of...

Miffed Kohli calls for radical change in umpire's soft signal (Ld)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 19 (IANS) India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday expressed disappointment over the third umpire's call that led to the dismissal of...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates