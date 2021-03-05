ADVERTISEMENT
4th Test: Pant's 101, Sundar give India 89-run lead (Stumps)

By Glamsham Bureau
Ahmedabad, March 5 (IANS) Rishabh Pant’s third Test century (101 off 118 balls) and Washington Sundar’s unbeaten 60 on Friday took India to 294/7 wickets at close of the second day of the fourth Test against England — a lead of 89 runs. Axar Patel was the other unbeaten batsman with 11.

Pant played a typical counter-attacking knock. He and Sundar scored 113 runs for the seventh wicket.

Brief scores: England 205 all out (Ben Stokes 55, Dan Lawrence 46; Axar Patel 4/68, Ravichandran Ashwin 3/47) India 294/7 wkts (Rishabh Pant 101, Washington Sundar 60 batting; James Anderson 3/40)

