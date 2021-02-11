ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

5-member Indian judo team to participate in Tel Aviv Grand Slam

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, Feb 11 (IANS) With less than six months to go before the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics, Indian judokas will get the opportunity to earn crucial ranking points which will help them in their qualification efforts as a six-member team, comprising five players and a coach, will head to Israel to participate in the Tel Aviv Grand Slam which will take place from February 18-20.

The contingent will comprise of Avtar Singh (Men’s 100 kg), Vijay Yadav (Men’s 60 kg), Jasleen Singh Saini (Men’s 66 kg), Shushila Devi (Women’s 48 kg) and Tulika Mann (Women’s 78 kg). They will be accompanied by chief coach Jiwan Sharma, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said in a media release.

The same five judokas had represented India at the Budapest Grand Slam in October last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saini, who is a part of the TOPS Developmental group, said he is looking forward to the chance of playing in this tournament.

“All of us have medal expectations from this tournament, players are in their peak condition.”

Saini with 850 points (the most by an Indian) is currently in with a chance of earning a continental quota for the Olympics, but wants to win a medal it will give him direct entry to the Olympics.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Last year there were a lot of problems because of the coronavirus pandemic and the suspension of tournaments. The government has been sending us to play tournaments and so we can play with a free mind.”

A total of 512 competitors from 73 countries will be taking part in the tournament. Following this event, the Indian judokas are next due to participate in Grand Slams to be held in Uzbekistan and Georgia in March, which are both Olympic ranking tournaments.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

aak/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleSanjay Dutt Maanayata celebrate 12 years of marriage
Next articleVijay Hazare Trophy: Jaydev Unadkat to lead Saurashtra
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

New Delhi World Cup: Race for 25m rapid pistol heats up

IANS - 0
By Navneet SinghNew Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) India hasn't secured an Olympic Games quota in men's 25m rapid pistol, but the shooting world...
Read more
Sports

Australian Open: Thiem beats Kyrgios, Djokovic through (Lead)

IANS - 0
Melbourne, Feb 12 (IANS) Austrian third seed Dominic Thiem completed a dramatic comeback from two sets down to beat Australian star Nick Kyrgios...
Read more
Sports

Opener Rohit Sharma may be under pressure to perform

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) Though India skipper Virat Kohli had confirmed prior to the first Test that both Rohit Sharma and Shubman...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

New Delhi World Cup: Race for 25m rapid pistol heats up

IANS - 0
By Navneet SinghNew Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) India hasn't secured an Olympic Games quota in men's 25m rapid pistol, but the shooting world...

Australian Open: Thiem beats Kyrgios, Djokovic through (Lead)

Opener Rohit Sharma may be under pressure to perform

Remedios and Shravya wins AITA Talent Series tennis titles

AITA Women's C'ship: Sravya Shivani-Sharmada win doubles title

Late Santana equaliser helps Hyderabad to 1-1 draw vs East Bengal

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021