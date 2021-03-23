ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

5-member Indian women's wrestling team picked

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Lucknow, March 22 (IANS) Selection trials to select India’s women wrestling team in five Olympic weight categories for competing in the Asian Olympic Qualifying Event and Senior Asian Wrestling Championship, to be held in Kazakhstan from April 9 to 18, were held at Sports Authority of India Training Centre (STC) here.

According to a statement from the Wrestling Federation of India, the following wrestlers are selected:

50 Kg. Seema

ADVERTISEMENT

57 Kg. Anshu Malik

62 Kg. Sonam Malik

68 Kg. Nisha

ADVERTISEMENT

76 Kg. Pooja

The selection trials in remaining four weight categories for Asian Championship will held on March 27, said the statement.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

qma/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleAnita Hassanandani wishes husband on his birthday
Next article'Global Conversation' launched about the future of athletics
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Haryana clean sweep junior national wrestling titles

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bellary (Karnataka), March 23 (IANS) Haryana clean swept the team championship titles in both junior and sub-junior sections of the Junior Women and...
Read more
Sports

Haryana champions in sub-junior, junior national wrestling

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) Haryana were runaway winners in both the junior and sub-junior (cadet) women's group of the National Wrestling Championships that...
Read more
Sports

Haryana wrestlers dominate opening day, win 6 gold (Ld)

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bellary (Karnataka), March 19 (IANS) Haryana wrestlers dominated the opening day of the Sub-Junior (Cadet) Girls and Junior Women National Wrestling Championships, winning six...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Swiggy to cover vaccination cost for over 2 lakh delivery partners

Online mindfulness may boost mental health during Covid pandemic

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New York, March 24 (IANS) The fear, anxiety and stress associated with the Covid-19 pandemic has taken a toll on mental health. However, a...

Apple Card doesn't discriminate against women: US investigators

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, March 24 (IANS) A US investigation into allegations that Apple credit card discriminated against women by offering them lower credit limits has...

Kirti Kulhari: Now things are done differently

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Kirti Kulhari says that for an OTT project, a big name may garner buzz initially but after that it's just the content that matters.

Vishal Dadlani: Respect what you eat, and the farmers who grow it

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Composer Vishal Dadlani on Wednesday took to social media to once again express solidarity with the ongoing farmers' protest.Dadlani...

Naomie Harris, Chiwetel Ejiofor in ‘The Man Who Fell To Earth’ remake series

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Naomie Harris is all set to star alongside Chiwetel Ejiofor in an upcoming series, a remake of David Bowie's 1976 film 'The Man Who Fell To Earth'
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates