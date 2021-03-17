ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

5th ODI: India all out for 189 despite Mithali's 79 not out

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Lucknow, March 17 (IANS) Captain Mithali Raj was unbeaten on 79 but she hardly found support from the rest of the team as India women were all out for 189 batting first in the fifth ODI against South Africa on Wednesday.

While India looked set for a competitive total when Harmanpreet Kaur (30) was in the middle with Mithali, the hosts fell apart after the former retired hurt in the 31st over. Harmanpreet and Mithali put up 71 for the fourth wicket.

Harmanpreet left the field after hitting her third four of the innings. India were at 124/3 at the time and the collapse started in the 37th over with the dismissal of Dayalan Hemalatha. They then lost their next six wickets for 52 runs.

ADVERTISEMENT

South Africa have already sealed victory in the series with a 3-1 lead.

Brief scores: India 188 all out in 49.3 overs (Mithali Raj 79 not ut, Harmanpreet Kaur 30; Nadine de Klerk 3/35)

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

rkm/in

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous article3rd T20I: Kohli loses cool after Thakur's lazy fielding
Next article2nd Gen Google Nest Hub to sense your sleep patterns
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

OPPO Reno5 F with a quad-camera setup launched

3 in 4 Indians believe antibodies develop post 1st Covid dose

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) With the Covid-19 vaccination drives in progress, 74 per cent Indians believe that antibodies develop just after taking...

Chinese investor exits Koo's parent company

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) Existing investors, along with a few prominent Indians, have bought out Chinese venture capital firm Shunwei Capital's minority...

Teen mastermind behind great Twitter hack of 2020, jailed

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, March 17 (IANS) Graham Ivan Clark, a teenager behind the unprecedented Twitter hack of July last year that compromised high-profile accounts...

Pandemic increased pregnancy stress for US women: Study

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New York, March 17 (IANS) A new study has revealed that the Covid-19 pandemic has increased pregnancy stress for expectant mothers as well...

Aamir Khan: I trust the media completely

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Aamir Khan has opened up about quitting social media, saying people ought to stop extending theories over why he did so.
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates