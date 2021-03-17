ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

5th ODI: SA beat India by 5 wkts, win series 4-1

By Glamsham Bureau
Lucknow, March 17 (IANS) South Africa women on Wednesday beat India by five wickets in the fifth ODI and thus sealed a 4-1 win in the series. Mignon du Preez scored 57, her second consecutive half century, and Anneke Bosch scored 58 as South Africa chased down a target of 189 for the loss of five wickets with 10 balls to spare.

Earlier, captain Mithali Raj dragged India to a score of 188 with an unbeaten 79 off 104 balls. Rajeshwari Gayakwad took three wickets for 13 runs but du Preez and Bosch’s 96-run stand took the game away from India.

Brief scores:

India 188 all out in 49.3 overs (Mithali Raj 79 not out; Nadine de Klerk 3/35, Tumi Sekhukhune 2/26) lost to South Africa 189/5 in 48.2 overs (Anneke Bosch 58, Mignon du Preez 57; Rajeshwari Gayakwad 3/13)

–IANS

rkm/kr

