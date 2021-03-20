ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

5th T20: Kohli, Rohit propel India to 224/2 vs Eng

By Glamsham Bureau
Ahmedabad, March 20 (IANS) Captain Virat Kohli, playing as an opener, hammered 80 not out off 52 balls (7x4s, 2x6s) and Rohit Sharma smashed 64 off 34 balls (4x4s, 5x6s) to help India to 224 for two wickets in 20 overs — their highest score against England — in the fifth and final T20 International here on Saturday.

Hardik Pandya remained unbeaten on 39 off 17 balls (4x4s, 2x6s) Suryakumar Yadav made 32 off 17 balls (3x4s, 2x6s) towards the close to propel the home team to the huge total. The series is tied 2-2 at the moment.

Brief scores: India: 224/2 wickets in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 80 not out, Rohit Sharma 64, Hardik Pandya 39 not out, Suryakumar Yadav 32)

–IANS

Indian women's football team to play Uzbekistan, Belarus

Paul strike earns Sudeva 3 points vs Indian Arrows

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Kolkata, March 20 (IANS) Sudeva Delhi beat the Indian Arrows to move up to 18 points in their debut I-League season at the...

What makes Anand Gandhi put in years to start a project?

News Glamsham Editorial - 0
Ahead of Ok Computer, let's take a look at the number of years Anand Gandhi has put in for his projects & why?

Rupert Grint slams JK Rowling's comment on transgenders

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
'Harry Potter' actor Rupert Grint, has spoken up against author JK Rowling's comment on transgender people.

Kirti Kulhari: Now there is healthy competition…

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Kirti Kulhari feels if Bollywood has started experimenting lately, it is all thanks to OTT
