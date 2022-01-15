- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

5th Test, Day 2: England bowl out Australia for 303 in 1st innings

By Glamsham Bureau
- Advertisement -

Hobart, Jan 15 (IANS) England bowled out Australia for 303 in their first innings on the second day of the fifth and final Ashes Test, here on Saturday.

Resuming the day at 241/6, Australia added 62 more runs to their total and lost the remaining four wickets in the morning session.

- Advertisement -

Travis Head (101) and Cameron Green (74) were the top-scorers for Australia while Stuart Broad (3/59) and Mark Wood (3/155) were main wicket-takers for England.

Brief scores: Australia 303 in 75.4 overs (Travis Head 101, Cameron Green 74; Stuart Broad 3/59, Mark Wood 3/155) vs England.

- Advertisement -

–IANS

avn/akm

- Advertisement -
Previous articleZuckerberg, Pichai signed 'big deal' to carve up ad market: Report
Next articleSerbian President says Djokovic being 'mistreated' in Australia
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,063,096FansLike
46,740FollowersFollow
6,730FollowersFollow
58,606FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US