65 days to go for Olympics, we are delivery-focused now: Bach

Adv.

Lausanne, May 21 (IANS) International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach indicated on Friday that the Tokyo Olympics has entered the ‘operational delivery mode’ when he said that athletes from around the world are “looking forward to a safe and secure Olympic and Paralympic Games”.

“With just 65 days to go until the opening ceremony, we are now very delivery-focused. The athletes from all around the world are grateful to Japan for its diligent preparations, and are looking forward to a safe and secure Olympic and Paralympic Games where they can finally shine,” Bach said at the conclusion of the 11th and final meeting of the IOC’s Coordination Commission for the Games.

Addressing the members virtually, Bach confirmed that 75 per cent of the residents of the Olympic Village have either been vaccinated or “have secured vaccination”, and that there “is good reason to believe that this figure will be well over 80 per cent at the time of the Games”.

Adv.

Nearly 80 per cent of the Japanese population is opposed to the Olympics this summer but the Chair of the IOC’s Coordination Commission for the Games, John Coates, has assured them that the quadrennial event will be “safe for everyone”.

“It has become clearer than ever that these Games will be safe for everyone participating and the Japanese people. With the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games just over two months away, we are now fully in operational delivery mode. After nearly eight years of hard work and planning, the finish line is within touching distance,” said Coates.

Following Coates’ remarks, Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto said the preparations for a safe and secure Games are proceeding steadily.

Adv.

“There are 63 days left until the Games. In that time, we will work unstintingly to implement these plans and deliver the Olympic and Paralympic Games that are truly for everyone,” Hashimoto said.

–IANS

akm/arm