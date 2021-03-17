ADVERTISEMENT
6th leg of women's golf: Seher, Jahanvi, Avani in fray

By Glamsham Bureau
Jaipur, March 16 (IANS) Seher Atwal, who grabbed her maiden breakthrough win in the fourth leg, is back for the sixth leg of the Women’s Pro Golf Tour beginning at Rambagh Golf Course here on Wednesday.

Seher will battle it out with Jahanvi Bakshi, who won her maiden win in the fifth leg last week. The two latest winners on the WPGT are among the 27 professionals and four amateurs who tee off in the first round.

The field also includes the only amateur winner of 2021, Avani Prashanth, even as a host of others are hoping to turn their fine performances into wins this week. Among those aspirants are Vani Kapoor and Hitaashee Bakshi.

Experienced stars like Amandeep Drall and Tvesa Malik are also looking to open their account this year while Gaurika Bishnoi, Gursimar Badwal and Neha Tripathi are trying to find their rhythm. Ridhima Dilawari won the first event of 2021, but since then has not come close.

The Bakshi sisters, who have caught the eye in the last few weeks and won once each in the last six starts, besides numerous top-three finishes, will try for an encore. The field is very strong despite the absence of Pranavi Urs and Diksha Dagar, both of whom are not fully fit. The competition has become so intense that there are more than half a dozen contenders each week.

Apart from the Bakshi sisters, Jahanvi and Hitaashee, another sibling pair will also see the Atwals, as Seher will have the company of Mehar.

Gauri Karhade, who won her lone title in 2019, is still looking for a second one.

Apart from Avani, who has been playing very well, there are three other amateurs in the field –Nishna Patel, Rishika Muralidhar and Kriti Chowhan.

The players will tee off from two tees, as six groups start from the first tee and the rest from the 10th.

–IANS

qma

