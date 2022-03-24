'A chapter fans will never forget': Kohli pays tribute to Dhoni as he steps down from CSK captaincy

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli feels MS Dhoni’s “legendary” tenure as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain in the Indian Premier League (IPL) will never be forgotten by the fans.

Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of CSK to Ravindra Jadeja ahead of the much-awaited season of IPL 2022.

Kohli on Thursday shared a touching picture with Dhoni on KOO to pay tributes to the legendary skipper.

“Legendary captaincy tenure in yellow skip. A chapter fans will never forget. Respect always,” Kohli captioned the post on the KOO app.

Jadeja, who has been an integral part of CSK since 2012, will only be the third player to lead the Chennai-based franchise. Dhoni will continue to represent CSK this season, an official statement from the franchise confirmed.

Dhoni has captained in 204 matches in the IPL-winning 121, losing 82 and one match ended in a no-result with a win percentage of 59.60.

Under Dhoni’s leadership, CSK have won four IPL titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, and 2021 as well as two Champions League T20 titles in 2010 and 2014.

Meanwhile, IPL 2022 will begin with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) taking on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

–IANS

cs/bsk