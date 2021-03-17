ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

A look at gains from a memorable indoor athletics season

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

London, March 16 (IANS) The World Athletics Indoor Tour organised 25 competitions in 11 different countries across Europe and North America. In all, 1,353 athletes from 84 countries competed in the wider series of Gold, Silver and Bronze level meetings with all six continental areas represented, said to World Athletics, the global governing body.

At the end of the five Gold-level meetings 11 series winners — representing seven countries and three continental areas — were confirmed, each earning wildcard entries to the World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade22.

They are:

ADVERTISEMENT

Women’s 60m – Javianne Oliver (USA)

Women’s 800m – Habitam Alemu (Ethiopia)

Women’s 3000m – Lemlem Hailu (Ethiopia)

ADVERTISEMENT

Women’s pole vault – Iryna Zhuk (Belarus)

Women’s triple jump – Liadagmis Povea (Cuba)

Women’s shot put – Auriol Dongmo (Portugal)

ADVERTISEMENT

Men’s 400m – Pavel Maslak (Czech Republic)

Men’s 1500m – Selemon Barega (Ethiopia)

Men’s 60m hurdles – Grant Holloway (USA)

Men’s high jump – Gianmarco Tamberi (Italy)

Men’s long jump – Juan Miguel Echevarria (Cuba)

Four senior world indoor records were broken this year, three of them coming in at World Athletics Indoor Tour meetings:

Women’s 1500m – 3:53.09 Gudaf Tsegay (Ethiopia) Lievin

Men’s 60m hurdles – 7.29 Grant Holloway (USA) Madrid

Men’s triple jump – 18.07m Hugues Fabrice Zango (Burkina Faso) Aubiere

Men shot put – 22.82m Ryan Crouser (USA) Fayetteville

World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold series records were broken in 10 disciplines this year:

Women’s 400m – Shaunae Miller-Uibo (Bahamas) 50.21, Staten Island (Boston)

Women’s 800m – Habitam Alemu (Ethiopia) 1:58.19, Torun

Women’s 1500m – Gudaf Tsegay (Ethiopia) 3:53.09, Lievin

Women’s 3000m – Gudaf Tsegay (Ethiopia) 8:22.65, Madrid

Women’s shot put – Auriol Dongmo (Portugal) 19.65m, Karlsruhe

Men’s 400m – Michael Norman (USA) 45.34, Staten Island (Boston)

Men’s 800m – Elliot Giles (Great Britain) 1:43.63, Torun

Men’s 3000m – Getnet Wale (Ethiopia) 7:24.98, Lievin

Men’s 60m hurdles – Grant Holloway (USA) 7.29, Madrid

Men’s triple jump – Hugues Fabrice Zango (Burkina Faso) 17.82m, Lievin

The five World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold fixtures came out on top in the list of indoor invitational meetings in World Athletics’ competition performance rankings. Lievin’s score is the highest ever mark for a one-day indoor competition.

47,424 Lievin

45,691 Torun

45,288 Staten Island (Boston)

44,857 Karlsruhe

44,215 Madrid

“Outside of the World Athletics Indoor Tour, dozens of other indoor competitions took place, including national championships and major international events. The Polish city of Torun hosted the European Indoor Championships while Fayetteville, Arkansas last weekend played host to the NCAA Indoor Championships,” said World Athletics.

“While the world slowly navigates its way out of the Covid-19 pandemic, competition organisers are continually adapting to find new ways of operating. But the action-packed indoor season gives much hope that the bulk of the international outdoor calendar will be able to go ahead safely, leading up to this year’s Tokyo Olympic Games and beyond,” it said.

–IANS

qma/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleEnjoyed extra bounce on pitches: Wood
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Ind-Eng T20s ticket refund process begins on Wednesday

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 16 (IANS) Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) in consultation with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to...
Read more
Technology

Leprosy drug holds promise against Covid: Study

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New York, March 16 (IANS) A team of researchers, including one of Indian-origin, has suggested that a leprosy drug holds promise as an...
Read more
News

Jamie Dornan's father succumbs to Covid

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Dublin, March 16 ( IANS) Irish actor Jamie Dornan's father, Jim Dornan, an obstetrician and gynecologist, died after suffering from Covid-19. He was 73.The...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

A look at gains from a memorable indoor athletics season

Enjoyed extra bounce on pitches: Wood

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 16 (IANS) Pace bowler Mark Wood returned to the England side after missing the second match and took India by storm...

Ind-Eng T20s ticket refund process begins on Wednesday

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 16 (IANS) Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) in consultation with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to...

England bowlers' pace, accuracy made it difficult: Kohli

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 16 (IANS) On a day when he single-handedly took on the England bowling with courage and skill, making an unbeaten 77 off...

Buttler a world-class player: Morgan

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 16 (IANS) While heaping lavish praise on Jos Buttler, England captain Eoin Morgan on Tuesday said that the wicketkeeper-opening batsman is...

Chanced my arm against Chahal: Buttler

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 16 (IANS) England opening batsman Jos Buttler, who hit an unbeaten 83 off 52 balls to help his team beat India by...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates