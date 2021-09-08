Aaradhya, Anvi triumph in AITA Champions Series tennis

- Advertisement -

Bengaluru, Sep 8 (IANS) Top seed Aaradhya Dwiwedi defeated the in-form Sanchit Sudhir Rau 6-4, 6-3 to emerge champion in the boys’ category of the AITA Champions Series 3 (CS3) U-14 tennis tournament played under the aegis of KSLTA, here on Wednesday.

In the girls’ category, top-ranked Anvi Punaganti bagging the honours, beating Aditi Balmurugan 6-0, 6-0 in a one-sided final. The 12-year-old won her second U-14 title of the season after bagging her maiden crown in April, earlier this year. The 7th standard student of DPS South put her forehand to good use. Her opponent made too many unforced errors and that also contributed to Anvi’s lopsided win, the KSLtA informed in a relese.

It was technically, the third match for Sanchit as he first completed his unfinished quarterfinal tie against Arihant Kaul in a tie-breaker before upsetting third-seeded Prajval Heggere in a last-four encounter. This did not deter him from giving his best in the title match. After being down 1-2 in the first set, he bounced back to lead 4-3 before Aaradhya won three games on the trot to pocket the first set.

The second set saw the 13-year-old Aaradhya grabbing an early break in the third game before racing to a 5-2 lead. The eighth standard student of Silicon City Academy of Secondary Education then closed out the set and match at 6-3 for his second U-14 title.

Results (pre-fix denotes seeding)

Boys’ U-14 Final: 1-Aaradhya Dwiwedi bt Sanchit Rau 6-4, 6-3.

Semifinals: 1-Aaradhya Dwiwedi bt Nikhil Sreenivas 9-2; Sanchit Rau bt 3-Prajval Heggere 9-6.

Girls’ U-14 Final: 1-Anvi Punaganti bt Aditi Balmurugan 6-0, 6-0.

Semifinals: 1-Anvi P bt Aditi Ranga 9-1; Aditi Balmurugan bt 6-Kaviya Saravanan 9-3.

–IANS

bsk