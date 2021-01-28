ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Abdur Razzak included in BCB selector's panel

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

Dhaka, Jan 28 (IANS) Former left-arm spinner Abdur Razzak has been named in the selection panel of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

A meeting among BCB directors was held online on Wednesday when the decision of including Razzak in the selection panel was approved, according to a report in Dhaka Tribune.

BCB have, meanwhile, kept their faith on the two-member selection panel headed by Minhajul Abedin and Habibul Bashar being his deputy. Razzak will be the third member of the panel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Razzak, who is yet to announce his retirement from competitive cricket, has said that he is looking forward to take up the new role and his involvement in domestic cricket will be beneficial for him considering he knows how the cricketers would react to different situations.

“I will make a call on my domestic career soon considering BCB just informed me that I am included in the selection panel,” Razzak told Cricbuzz.

“I think it’s a new challenge and I am looking forward to it,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Razzak has played 13 Tests, 153 ODIs and 34 T20Is in which he has scalped 28, 207 and 44 wickets respectively.

–IANS

aak/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleCSA interim board chief steps down after verbally abusing journalist
Next articleErica Fernandes charms us in black outfit!
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

CSA interim board chief steps down after verbally abusing journalist

IANS - 0
Johannesburg, Jan 28 (IANS) Zak Yacoob, chairman of Cricket South Africa's interim board, has stepped down from his post following the publication of...
Read more
Sports

Dream11 extends contract with New Zealand Cricket until 2026

IANS - 0
Auckland, Jan 28 (IANS) Fantasy sports platform Dream11 has extended its association with New Zealand Cricket (NZC), including its naming rights partnership with...
Read more
Sports

Rabada 8th Proteas bowler to scalp 200 Test wickets

IANS - 0
Karachi, Jan 28 (IANS) Right-arm pacer Kagiso Rabada on Thursday became the eighth South Africa bowler to scalp 200 wickets in Test...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Juve ease past SPAL to set up Inter clash in Coppa...

IANS - 0
Rome, Jan 28 (IANS) Juventus have moved into the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia with a comfortable 4-0 victory over Serie B side...

CSA interim board chief steps down after verbally abusing journalist

Dream11 extends contract with New Zealand Cricket until 2026

Sheffield United stun Man United in Premier League

Rabada 8th Proteas bowler to scalp 200 Test wickets

Lahiri looks to minimise errors ahead of Farmers Insurance Open

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021