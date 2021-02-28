ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Abs of a boxer: Vijender hails Rahul's fitness

By Glamsham Bureau
New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) Boxer Vijender Singh complemented Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his fitness during the latter’s visit to Kerala. Gandhi dived into the sea with fishermen to show his support for them.

“Abs of a boxer. Most daring young fit & people’s leader. Way to go @RahulGandhi Ji,” Singh tweeted on Thursday with a photo of Gandhi drenched from the dive.

Gandhi, 50, was campaigning ahead of the state Assembly elections, which will be held in April.

Meanwhile, Singh recently announced that he will be returning to the ring for the first time in over a year in March. While the bout will take place in India, its dates or Vijender’s opponent is yet to be revealed.

This will be the 2008 Olympics bronze medallist’s 13th professional bout and his fifth in India, following successes in New Delhi, Mumbai and Jaipur. Vijender has a 12-0 record thus far in his professional career with eight knockout wins.

“I am really excited to return to the ring. I am pumped up and eager as ever to enter the ring again and have been training hard to keep myself fit for the bout. The opponent doesn’t really matter as I am focused to extend my unbeaten streak,” said Vijender.

–IANS

rkm/dpb

