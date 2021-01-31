ADVERTISEMENT
AC Milan edges Bologna, Juventus conquers Sampdoria in Serie A

By IANS
Rome, Jan 31 (IANS) AC Milan has kept its lead on the table as it edged past Bologna 2-1, while Juventus also wrapped up three points after a 2-0 away victory over Sampdoria in their respective encounters in Serie A.

On Saturday, AC Milan broke the deadlock in the 25th minute as Rafael Leao earned a penalty for the Rossoneri. Zlatan Ibrahimovic saw his attempt parried by Lukasz Skorupsk, but Ante Rebic followed-up to tap in the rebound, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Diavolo won another spot-kick 10 minutes after the interval, and Franck Kessie kept his cool to convert it.

Andrea Poli came off the bench and immediately made an impact as the ex-Milan star fired home in the 81st minute, but it was too late for Bologna to turn the game around.

Milan still leads the table with 46 points, sitting two points clear of Inter Milan who demolished Benevento 4-0 on Saturday as Romelu Lukaku bagged a brace.

Also on Saturday, Federico Chiesa’s opener after great teamwork and Aaron Ramsey’s goal in stoppage time helped Juventus register its fourth consecutive win in all competitions.

