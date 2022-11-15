scorecardresearch
Ace archer Akash Malik all set to represent India in Asia Cup in December

By Glamsham Bureau

New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) Ace Indian archer Akash Malik who won silver medal at the youth Olympics is all set to represent India in the Asia Cup archery tournament to be held in Sharjah from December 25.

The three-day trial was a knockout tournament held in Sonipat, Haryana in which Akash secured his participation for the Asia Cup.

Apart from Akash, the other three players who have been shortlisted are from Maharashtra, Services Sports Control Board and Jharkhand.

Commenting on the same, Akash said, “I am very pleased with my performance in the trial. This will motivate me to train harder and give my best at the Asia Cup. Representing my country is a pride moment and I will give my hundred per cent in the tournament.”

–IANS

cs/akm

