Adani Group, GMR Group acquire franchises in Legends League Cricket

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) Legends League Cricket on Thursday announced that Adani Group, and GMR Group had acquired franchises in the competition.

This will be GMR Group’s third investment in franchise cricket while this will be the second investment in T20 leagues for the Adani Group. Both groups had recently acquired teams in the UAE’s ILT20, with GMR Group also being the co-owner of Delhi Capitals team in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The upcoming edition of the League is a four-team franchise model, which is a change from the three-team format in its last season.

Recently, the league had announced that the upcoming season has been dedicated to the 75th year celebration of India’s Independence and is being held in India from September 16 onwards, starting from a special match between India vs World as India Maharajas vs World Giants.

“GMR has been in close relationship with the sport of cricket for nearly two decades now. Our relationship with cricket started with our IPL franchise Delhi Capitals. We then spread our Capitals universe with our First overseas team in the International League T20, with the Dubai Capitals and now in the legends league, we have tried to give our fans, who are like our family, some experiences that they will cherish for a long time.”

“What makes this association sweeter is the fact that Legends League Cricket will feature some of the best cricketers who have played a very definitive role in popularising this beautiful sport not only in every corner of India but globally as well.”

“To see them perform in India together for the first time is a dream come true for many fans including myself. These legends are the ones who shaped up our devotion and love for the sport and I cannot wait to see them in action again,” said Kiran Kumar Grandhi, Managing Director, GMR Group.

As per a recent announcement, LLC season two will be starting from the special match in Eden Gardens at Kolkata followed by games in Lucknow, New Delhi, Cuttack and Jodhpur. The Play-offs and finals are expected to be in Dehradun.

“For those of us who have lived through different eras of cricket, nothing stirs our passions like watching our favourites back in action. These are giants of the game and there is no doubt that the spiritual home of Legends League Cricket is in India, in our fantastic cricket stadiums in front of our fantastic crowds. Make no mistake, this is competitive cricket at the highest level between teams that are playing to win.”

“Adani Sportsline is privileged to have the opportunity to own and manage one of the four teams in the Legends League. We are especially privileged because this inaugural season in this format is dedicated to Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, celebrating the 75th year of India’s independence. I cannot wait to see some of the greatest cricketers in the game’s history doing what they do best,” said Pranav Adani, Director – Adani Enterprises.

