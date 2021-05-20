Adapting to Tokyo time zone key to success: Hockey goalkeeper Savita

Adv.

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) India women’s hockey team goalkeeper Savita Punia said their preparation for Tokyo Olympics includes adapting to the local time zone and weather conditions.

“With just two months to go for the Tokyo Olympic Games, the focus is on high intensity sessions to maintain good fitness. We are also adapting to different time zones to perform well in Japan. The local weather conditions in Tokyo are going to be quite challenging and we are preparing for that as well,” the 30-year-old said on Thursday.

Savita said the players are not letting the pandemic hamper their spirit.

“We are staying optimistic and have our eyes firmly on our goal which is to succeed in Japan,” she added.

Savita said the women’s hockey team has established itself at the continental level, but now is the time to move ahead to make an impression at world level.

“We are one of the leading hockey playing nations in Asia, having won silver at the 2018 Asian Champions Trophy and Jakarta Asian Games. The Indian team also won the 2017 Asia Cup. Now, the aim is [to do well at] the Olympics,” she said.

Savita is also of the opinion that the national women’s team has developed right temperament required to face top teams of the World.

“We got good exposure during the Tokyo Olympic cycle. It has strengthened our mind-set to play tough matches,” she added.

–IANS

nns/kh