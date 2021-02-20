ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Adriatic Pear boxing: After Alfiya's opening gold, India eye more

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) Asian junior champion Alfiya Pathan set the ball rolling the 30th Adriatic Pearl Tournament by winning the first gold medal for India, in the women’s 81kg-plus category by defeating Daria Kozorev of Moldova 5-0 in in Budva, Montenegro.

Alfiya, who won the Asian junior crown in 2019, exhibited good fitness to notch up an easy win on Friday night

With Babyrojisana Chanu (51kg), Vinka (60kg), Arundhati (69kg) and Sanamacha Chanu (75kg) also making it to the finals, Indian team is on track for more gold medals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alfiya, an 18-year-old from Nagpur, took control of the bout from the word go and with precise punches continued to collect points to score a comfortable win.

In the 51kg category, India’s Babyrojisana Chanu faced a stiff challenge from Uzbekistan’s Feruza Kazakova. But Babyrojisana managed to pull off a winning punch in the closing stages of the bout to score 3-2 verdict and sail into the final.

But it was an easy win for Vinka in the 60kg category. The Haryana boxer made lightwork of her Finnish opponent Suvi Tujula. Suvi was no match for the Indian as she conceded a series of punches, forcing the referee to stop the contest in the second round.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vinka will face Kristian Kiper of Moldova in the final on Saturday night.

Arundhati Choudhary advanced into the final of the women’s 69kg.

In the 75kg semi-finals, Sanamcha Chanu defeated Uzbekistan’s Sokhiba Ruzmetova in a unanimous 5-0 win to stay on course for gold. It will be an all-India final as Sanamcha will face Raj Sahiba.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the 48kg category, Gitika will face Uzbekistan’s Farzona Fozilova in the final while Preeti (57kg) and Lucky Rana (64kg) will play their semi-final bouts on Saturday night.

In other matches, Neha lost her 54kg semi-final bout 0-5 to Claudie Totova of Czech Republic.

In the men’s category, Priyanshu Dabas (49kg) and Jugnoo (91kg plus) will compete in the semi-finals.

Akash Gorkha (60kg) and Ankit Narwal (64kg) lost their bouts by 3-2 margins.

–IANS

nns/qma

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleShivam, Rinku star in UP's win over Karnataka in Vijay Hazare Trophy
Next articleSumeet Vyas opens up about camaraderie he shares with his father
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Siddhant Chaturvedi starts action-packed prep for 'Yudhra'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Feb 20 (IANS) Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has started gearing up for his upcoming film Yudhra, and on Saturday gave fans a sneak...
Read more
Sports

Maha boxer Alifya wins gold at Montenegro

Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Navneet SinghNew Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) Maharashtra's Alifya Pathan could follow a six-day training schedule during the lockdown at home, said her father...
Read more
Sports

Adriatic Pear boxing: Hard-working Alfiya wins first gold for India

Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Navneet SinghNew Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) Even during the Covid-enforced lockdown last year, Maharashtra's leading boxer Alfiya Pathan followed a six-day training...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Shivam, Rinku star in UP's win over Karnataka in Vijay Hazare...

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bengaluru, Feb 20 (IANS) Left-arm spinner Shivam Sharma's three for 40 and left-handed middle-order batsman Rinku Singh's 62 off 61 balls helped Uttar...

Maha boxer Alifya wins gold at Montenegro

IPL won't affect my preparation for tour of England: Pujara

Can't predict how Motera pitch, pink ball will behave: Pujara

Indian judokas have a poor outing in Tel Aviv Grand Slam

PCB to push for WT20 relocation if not assured of visas...

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021