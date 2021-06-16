AFC Asian Cup football: 22 teams qualify for final qualifying round

Adv.

Kuala Lumpur, June 16 (IANS) India are among the 22 teams out of 24 teams that have advanced to the AFC Asian Cup China 2023 qualifiers final round, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced on Wednesday.

Following the conclusion of the preliminary joint qualifiers Round 2, 13 teams, including AFC Asian Cup 2023 host China and FIFA World Cup 2022 host and reigning Asian champions Qatar have sealed their places for the main competition scheduled to take place from June 16-July 16, 2023.

Therefore, three of the lowest ranked second-placed teams, all eight third and fourth-placed teams across Groups A to H, as well as three best fifth-placed teams — 22 teams in total — have qualified for the 24-team AFC Asian Cup China 2023 qualifiers final round.

The remaining four participating teams, ranked 36 to 39, will compete in the AFC Asian Cup China 2023 qualifiers play-offs, which will be played over two legs on September 7 and October 12, with the draw to be held on June 24. The four teams are: Indonesia, Cambodia, Chinese Taipei and Guam.

Final round qualifiers:

Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Turkmenistan, Jordan, Palestine, Malaysia, Philippines, Kyrgyz Republic, India, Thailand, Singapore, Mongolia, Afghanistan, Hong Kong, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Myanmar, Yemen, and Bangladesh.

–IANS

qma/akm