ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

AFC cancels U-16, U-19 championships in 2021 due to Covid-19

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

Kuala Lumpur, Jan 26 (IANS) The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has decided to cancel a number of competitions, including AFC U-16 Championship Bahrain 2020 and the AFC U-19 Championship Uzbekistan 2020, amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The next editions of both competitions will be allocated to the same hosts in 2023 when the Uzbekistan Football Association will host the AFC U20 Asian Cup and Bahrain Football Association will stage the AFC U17 Asian Cup.

“The AFC, taking into consideration the uncertainty and risks in view of the current pandemic, has decided to cancel a number of competitions to safeguard the interests of all stakeholders,” AFC said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The AFC has also decided to cancel the 2020 AFC Futsal Championship in Kuwait and the 2021 AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup in Thailand, it added. Kuwait will stage the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2022 and Thailand, the AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup 2023.

“We are grateful for the support of the hosts for these competitions who agreed with the AFC the need to safeguard the interests of all stakeholders during this time of uncertainty and taking into consideration the risks of the current pandemic,” said AFC general secretary Dato’ Windsor John.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

aak/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleKate Hudson hides to get some space!!
Next articleBigg Boss 14: Desperate tricks that have backfired
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

It was huge honour & privilege to manage Chelsea: Lampard

IANS - 0
London, Jan 26 (IANS) Frank Lampard, who has been sacked as Chelsea head coach, has said that it was a "huge honour and privilege"...
Read more
Sports

Hungary & Netherlands qualify for Olympics in women's water polo

IANS - 0
Rome, Jan 26 (IANS) Hungary and the Netherlands have secured qualification for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics at the recently concluded FINA Women's Water Polo...
Read more
Sports

Padma Shri for six sportspersons, legendary coach OM Nambiar (Lead)

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) The Indian Union government on Monday named six sportspersons and retired coach O.M. Nambiar for the prestigious Padma Shri...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

APC chief Rashed appointed UNICEF's 1st national ambassador from UAE

IANS - 0
Dubai, Jan 26 (IANS) Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) president Majid Rashed has been appointed as a United Nations Children's Fund's (UNICEF) first national ambassador...

Jerome Jayaratne appointed Sri Lanka manager for Windies tour

It was huge honour & privilege to manage Chelsea: Lampard

Hungary & Netherlands qualify for Olympics in women's water polo

1st Test: South Africa opt to bat against Pakistan

Windies need to play spin better, rotate strike: Simmons

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021